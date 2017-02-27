BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to invest 100 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
Feb 27 Crawford & Co
* Crawford & Company reports substantially improved 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.73
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion
* Qtrly revenues before reimbursements of $272.4 million, compared with $284.9 million for 2015 period
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for Crd-A
* Crawford & Co - company expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2017 totaling approximately $13.0 million pretax.
* Crawford & Co - qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.14 for Crd-A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.