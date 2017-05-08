May 8 Crawford & Co-
* Crawford & Company reports 2017 first quarter results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.73
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
* Crawford & Co - qtrly revenues before reimbursements of
$267.3 million, compared with $277.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $281.5
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.15
* Crawford & Co - implemented a cost reduction plan to
remove at least $20.0 million in annualized costs
* Crawford & Co - reaffirms guidance for 2017
* Crawford - for remainder of 2017, expect benefit to be at
least $10.0 million from cost savings and this is reflected in
guidance that co has reaffirmed
* Crawford & Co - will incur a restructuring charge of
approximately $8.0 million in 2017 q2
* Crawford & Co - recorded restructuring and special charges
of $0.6 million and $2.4 million in 2017 and 2016 first
quarters, respectively
