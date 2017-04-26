UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Crawshaw Group Plc:
* Results for 52 weeks ended 29 january 2017
* FY adjusted ebitda* £1.3m (2016: £2.6m)
* FY ebitda** of £0.1m (2016: £1.0m)
* FY statutory loss before tax of £1.4m (2016: loss before tax £0.3m)
* No final dividend proposed (2016: 0.47p)
* 19% increase in fy group turnover to £44.2m (2016: £37.1m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources