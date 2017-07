BRIEF-CRCAM Nord de France H1 net banking income down 2.5 pct, at 318 million euros

July 28 (Reuters) - Crcam Nord De France SC :

* H1 IFRS CONSOLIDATED NET BANKING INCOME EUR 318 MILLION VERSUS EUR 326.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 IFRS CONSOLIDATED GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 122 MILLION VERSUS EUR 134.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 IFRS CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 90.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 BASEL 3 SOLVENCY RATIO (UNPHASED) 17.9 PERCENT VERSUS 22.4 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* LIQUIDITY RATIO LCR WAS 93.4 PERCENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 VERSUS 96 PERCENT YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)