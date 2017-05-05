BRIEF-Megaworld Corp clarifies on The Manila Times news article
* Refers to news article titled “Megaworld eyes P90-b reservation sales this year” posted in The Manila Times on June 17
May 5 Crcam Paris Et Ile De France:
* Q1 net banking income 235.4 million euros ($258.82 million) versus 235.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 net income group share 55.5 million euros versus 73.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 gross operating profit 93.3 million euros versus 94.0 million euros year ago
* Liquidity coverage ratio at March 31 stands at 105.9 percent versus 76.8 percent year ago
* Solvency ratio at 18.7 percent at March 31 versus 24.7 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Major planemakers are asking CFM International to provide an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the recently introduced LEAP model, the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.