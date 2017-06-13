BRIEF-Cubes issues convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
June 13 Cre8tek Ltd-
* Refers to the previously announced $2 million entitlement offer
* Co has been notified by ironside that parties will not complete & have withdrawn their binding commitments noting a change in market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African ecommerce and pay-TV group Naspers said on Thursday its subsidiary Myriad International Holdings B.V. (MIH B.V.) is exploring the possibility of an international U.S. dollar bond offering.
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit, which will be mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of ethical pharmaceuticals and quasi-pharmaceutical products, in July