June 21 Six Flags Entertainment Corp
* Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing
costs
* Six Flags Entertainment Corp says its bank lenders have
approved a reduction to borrowing rate on company's $545 million
term loan B credit facility
* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - excluding cost of
transaction, lower borrowing rate will save company
approximately $1.4 million annually in interest costs
* Six Flags Entertainment - overall borrowing rate reduced
by one-quarter of one percent, moving from a rate of LIBOR plus
2.25 percent to a rate of LIBOR plus 2.00 percent
