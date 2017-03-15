March 15 Credit Agricole/Amundi
:
* Announces successful sale of 56,720,400 Amundi
preferential subscription rights for approximately 67 million
euros ($71 million)
* Sale forms part of Amundi's previously announced 1.4
billion euros rights issue to help finance Amundi's takeover of
Pioneer Investments from Italian bank UniCredit
* Credit Agricole to hold around 70 pct of Amundi's share
capital once the rights issue has been completed, as previously
announced
($1 = 0.9411 euros)