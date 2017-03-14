March 14 Credit Agricole SA
* Credit Agricole launches accelerated bookbuilding for the
sale of up to 56,720,400 Amundi preferential
subscription rights
* Credit Agricole says objective of sale of preferential
subscription rights, as stated on Feb. 15, is to increase the
free float of Amundi and to provide more liquidity for its
shares
* Following the rights offering, the Crédit Agricole Group
will hold a stake of approximately 70 percent% in Amundi,
assuming that Crédit Agricole SA's underwriting commitment is
not exercised.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Paris Newsroom)