UPDATE 2-S.Korea tightens rules on housing to restrain buying frenzy in some cities
* More curbs could be on the way if overheating widens -vice fin min (.)
PARIS May 15 Credit Agricole:
* Crédit Agricole S.A. today announced the launch of simultaneous tender offers to purchase for cash six series of its outstanding perpetual notes
For more details, see
* More curbs could be on the way if overheating widens -vice fin min (.)
HONG KONG, June 19 Malaysian wireless carrier Maxis Bhd plans to raise up to $406 million in a share offering to pay down debt and finance the potential acquisition of mobile phone waves, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
June 19Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd