BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
May 22 Credit Bank of Moscow:
* Q1 NET PROFIT RUB 4.59 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.66 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME RUB 10.42 BILLION VERSUS RUB 9.15 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF LOANS RUB 4.82 BILLION VERSUS RUB 7.15 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME RUB 3.74 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.53 BILLION YEAR AGO
* TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AS AT MARCH 31 OF 10.7% VERSUS 9.4% AS AT DEC. 31, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2qbdEBl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: