BRIEF- CRE announces change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Shuhei Yamashita as chairman of the board of the company
March 22 Credit China Fintech Holdings Ltd :
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
* In 2017, online consumer finance industry is expected to experience a significant growth
* FY profit attributable to owners of company rmb301.1 million, up 251.7pct
* FY turnover rmb1.08 billion versus rmb429.6 million
June 16GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 16 * Price undisclosed
* Says LIC raises stake in co by 2.34 percent to 10.42 percent