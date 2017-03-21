March 22 Credit China Fintech Holdings Ltd :

* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016

* In 2017, online consumer finance industry is expected to experience a significant growth

* FY profit attributable to owners of company rmb301.1 million, up 251.7pct

* FY turnover rmb1.08 billion versus rmb429.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: