UPDATE 1-Unicaja pushes ahead with listing, shrugs off Spanish banking troubles
* Bank would be valued at 1.7 blns-2.3 bln (Adds details, background)
April 26 Credit China Fintech Holdings Ltd :
* Investment in Singapore life
* Deal at an aggregate subscription price of us$21.3 million
* Unit and co with ever step entered into a subscription and shareholders' agreement with Singapore Life Pte. Ltd.
* Subsidiary has conditionally agreed to subscribe for new shares of Singapore Life
* Post subscription of new shares , subsidiary will be holding approximately 33.8% of issued shares of singapore life Source text: [bit.ly/2oLWs5M] Further company coverage:
* Bank would be valued at 1.7 blns-2.3 bln (Adds details, background)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a tender offer for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, June 15 A proposed law before Ireland's parliament to hand the national central bank powers to intervene in the mortgage market would likely make it less attractive for badly needed new mortgage providers, the country's competition watchdog said on Thursday.