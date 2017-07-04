BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 Credit China Fintech Holdings Ltd :
* Expects to record significant increase in its unaudited profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 June 2017
* Expected increase is mainly attributable to overall organic growth of group's existing businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.