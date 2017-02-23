Feb 23 Credit Industriel Et Commercial Sa :

* Fy net banking income 4.99 billion euros ($5.28 billion) versus 4.78 billion euros year ago

* Fy net income 1.36 billion euros versus 1.12 billion euros year ago

* Fy gross operating profit 1.91 billion euros versus 1.78 billion euros year ago

* Cost of risk at end of 2016 of 185 million euros versus 207 million euros at end of 2015 ($1 = 0.9455 euros)