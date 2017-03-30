BRIEF-China Merchants China Direct Investments disposes shares in Industrial Bank
June 15 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd:
March 30 Credit Suisse Ag
* Credit Suisse Ag announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its CSLS ETNS
* Credit Suisse - action does not affect an investor's ability to offer etns to Credit Suisse Ag for repurchase as described in pricing supplement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd:
HONG KONG, June 15 Bain Capital plans to sell up to $400 million worth of shares in Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Co Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
LONDON, June 15 A senior lawmaker in Britain's opposition Labour Party has called for a million people to take to the streets to force a second election that he said would remove Prime Minister Theresa May from power, the Daily Mirror reported.