May 19 Cree Inc:

* Cree announces ceo succession plan

* Cree - company reaffirms guidance for fourth fiscal quarter of 2017

* Cree says chairman and ceo Chuck Swoboda to step down upon appointment of his successor

* Cree - chairman and CEO Chuck Swoboda to step down upon appointment of his successor

* Cree - Swoboda intends to stay on until a successor is appointed

* Cree inc - both internal and external candidates will be considered for CEO

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $349.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cree Inc - board of directors will retain an executive search firm to identify a successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: