BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 19 Cree Inc:
* Cree announces ceo succession plan
* Cree - company reaffirms guidance for fourth fiscal quarter of 2017
* Cree says chairman and ceo Chuck Swoboda to step down upon appointment of his successor
* Cree - Swoboda intends to stay on until a successor is appointed
* Cree inc - both internal and external candidates will be considered for CEO
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $349.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cree Inc - board of directors will retain an executive search firm to identify a successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico on Monday auctioned two-thirds of the shallow water oil and gas blocks up for grabs in the latest round of its energy market opening, surpassing the cautious estimates officials made last week.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.