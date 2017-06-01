June 1Creo Co Ltd

* Says it bought back 40,000 shares for 18.5 million yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 31, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 332,300 shares for 140.9 million yen in total as of May 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cuZJjm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)