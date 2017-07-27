FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 10:50 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Crescent Point Energy qtrly adjusted earnings from ops $0.07 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Crescent point announces strong q2 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance

* Crescent point energy corp - increased 2017 average production guidance to 174,500 boe/d from 172,000 boe/d

* Crescent point energy corp - total capital expenditures budgeted for 2017, excluding property and land acquisitions, is unchanged at $1.45 billion

* Crescent point energy corp qtrly crescent point achieved average production of 175,615 boe/d, an increase of approximately five percent from q2 2016

* Crescent point energy corp qtrly adjusted net earnings from operations per share $0.07

* Crescent point energy corp qtrly net income per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crescent point energy corp - oil and ngls production guidance for 2017 is 157,500 bbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

