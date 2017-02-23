Feb 23 Crescent Point Energy Corp
* Crescent point announces year-end 2016 results, exceeds
annual production guidance and replaces 137 percent of
production at $7.02 per boe finding & development costs
* Forecast exit to exit production growth of approximately
10 percent per share in 2017
* Crescent Point Energy - in 2017, plans to drill about 670
net wells,generate annual average production of 172,000 boe/d
with an exit rate of 183,000 boe/d
* Crescent Point Energy Corp - currently outperforming its
Q1 guidance of 170,000 boe/d
* Crescent Point Energy Corp - plans to revisit its annual
production guidance following spring break-up
* Qtrly funds flow from operations totaled $422.0 million,
or $0.77 per share
* Crescent Point Energy Corp - crescent point achieved
average production of 165,097 boe/d in q4 2016
* Crescent Point Energy Corp - guidance for 2017 total
capital expenditures $1,450 million
* Crescent Point Energy Corp qtrly gaap loss per share
$0.94; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.18
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: