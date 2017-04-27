BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Crescent Point Energy Corp:
* Crescent point announces Q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance
* Exceeded Q1 2017 average production guidance; expect to revisit 2017 budget after spring break-up
* Crescent point achieved average production of 173,329 boe/d ahead of Q1 guidance of 170,000 boe/d
* Qtrly adjusted net earnings from operations $0.11
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing