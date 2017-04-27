BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
April 27 Crescent Point Energy Corp
* Crescent point announces q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance
* Q1 ffo $427.1 million, or $0.78 per share diluted
* Crescent point says focus in 2017 continues to be executing organic growth plan and delivering exit production growth of 10 percent/ share
* Crescent point energy corp - sees fy total average annual production 172,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.