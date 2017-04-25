April 25 Crescita Therapeutics Inc
* Crescita Therapeutics announces agreement with Taro
Pharmaceuticals for Pliaglis
* Crescita Therapeutics - entered development and
commercialization license agreement with Taro Pharmaceuticals,
unit of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
* Crescita Therapeutics - under terms of agreement, Crescita
has granted Taro exclusive license to rights to sell and
distribute Pliaglis in U.S. market
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - in consideration of rights
granted under agreement taro will make an upfront, non-dilutive
payment of US$2.0 million to Crescita
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - under deal Taro will also make
up to US$5.75 million in non-dilutive development and sales
milestone payments to Crescita
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - in addition, Crescita and Taro
have entered into a fee-for-service development agreement
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Crescita retains all rights to
Pliaglis in Canada and Mexico
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - fee-for-service development
with Taro wherein co to provide services related to development
of Pliaglis and enhanced formulation
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - co to receive fees related to
fee-for service development based on services performed
