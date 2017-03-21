March 21 Crescita Therapeutics Inc
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - signed an exclusive license
agreement with a U.S.-based, major dermatological contract
research company
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc says licensee will be
responsible for developing up to three dermatological products
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - licensee will oversee and fund
cost of all development activities until commercialization
partner for products are secured
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Crescita is entitled to a
share of royalties and other consideration received by licensee
from partners
