BRIEF-Kong Shum Union Property Management says money lenders licence has been granted to unit
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
March 23 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc:
* 182,831,307 votes cast for approving directors' remuneration policy, while 7,357,089 votes cast against at AGM
* 77,359,078 votes cast for approve directors' remuneration report, while 107,344,963 votes cast against at AGM
* Note that our remuneration policy continues to be well supported with a 96 pct in favour vote
* Are disappointed advisory vote for this year's remuneration report was not carried
* Understand from dialogue with investors ahead of AGM that main area of concern relates to pretax profit per share targets for 2017-2019 LTIP
* During course of this year, will engage with shareholders and will discuss remuneration arrangements and next year's LTIP targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA: