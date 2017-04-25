BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Crest Ventures Ltd
* Says acquired stake of 20% in BVA Strategy Advisors Private Limited Company ( BVA ) at a total consideration of INR 9 million Source text - (bit.ly/2oIiw0S) Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm