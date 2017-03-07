BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Crestwood Equity Partners Lp
* Crestwood midstream announces offering of $500 million of senior notes
* Crestwood equity partners lp- intention to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes due 2025 in a private offering
* Crestwood equity partners-unit expects to use proceeds to fund offers to purchase outstanding 6.0% senior notes due 2020,6.125% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recover