May 10 CRETA FARM SA

* CONTINUES THE PRODUCTION OF INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS AND INVESTMENT IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* CONTINUES TO TARGET INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, EITHER THROUGH EXPORTS OR THROUGH LICENSING AGREEMENTS

* INCREASES DISTRIBUTION POINTS OF ITS PRODUCTS IN DOMESTIC MARKET AND EXPANDING SALES TO OTHER DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS BEYOND TOP RETAIL

* SAYS IN FIRST MONTHS OF 2017, IT ENTERED THE BALKAN MARKET WITH POSSIBLE AGREEMENTS WITH LOCAL PARTNERS WHICH WILL STRENGTHEN COMPANY