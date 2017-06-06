June 6 Italian bank Credito Valtellinese says:

* signs agreement with real estate group Beni Stabili to sell and lease back its real estate portfolio

* to book a capital gain of around 70 million euros from the deal

* BNP Paribas Corporate Finance is financial adviser, while Studio Legale Galbiati, Sacchi and Associati is legal adviser Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)