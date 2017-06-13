June 13 Crew Energy Inc-

* Crew Energy announces alliance pipeline force majeure causes temporary suspension of Montney production

* Crew Energy Inc - ‍previously announced q2 2017 production guidance of 20,000 to 21,000 boe per day will be impacted​

* Crew Energy -informed by alliance pipeline limited partnership that it has detected slope movement in vicinity of its pipeline system near wapiti river

* Crew Energy-‍q2 production guidance to be impacted by average of 200 boe per day for each day crew's alliance service is unavailable​

* Crew Energy -alliance will be required to reduce system operating pressure at this location for duration of work

* Crew Energy - based on alliance's expectation of a three to five day outage, q2 production is expected to be impacted by about 600 to 1,000 boe per day

* Crew Energy Inc - ‍maintains full year guidance of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day​

* Crew Energy - currently has three drilling rigs at work in northeast b.c., an inventory of 19 drilled and uncompleted wells and one frac spread at work

* Crew Energy - work at location will cause reduction in firm transportation service capability and zero flow restrictions at certain receipt points

* Crew Energy Inc - proceeding with tie-in of its expanded 120 mmcf per day west septimus gas processing facility into transcanada pipeline system

* Crew Energy Inc - work on tie-in of west septimus gas processing facility expected to commence in fall of 2017 and conclude by april of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: