Feb 21 Crew Energy Inc:

* Crew Energy Inc. announces proposed offering of senior unsecured notes and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Says intends to offer for sale senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of company's existing 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Excess proceeds will be used for a non-permanent repayment of current indebtedness under co's existing credit facility