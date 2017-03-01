March 1 Crh Plc

* FY pretax profit 1.74 billion eur versus 1.033 billion eur year ago

* FY sales rose 4 percent to 27.1 billion eur

* FY EBITDA up 41 percent to 3.1 billion euros, ahead of November guidance; proforma ebitda up 10 percent

* EBITDA margin 11.5 percent up from 9.4 percent in 2015

* Year-end net debt reduced by 1.3 billion euros to 5.3 billion euros; net debt/EBITDA is 1.7x

* Full year dividend per share increased by 4 percent to 65.0c, covered 2.3 times

* CEO says well positioned to capitalise on ongoing economic recovery and we see continued growth for group in 2017

* Sees continued momentum in US construction, expect our Americas business to advance further in 2017

* Anticipate that most European countries will continue to experience modest impact of early-stage economic recovery

* Continue to develop CRH through acquisitions, having completed eight transactions already this year

* 2017 year-to-date acquisition and investment spend c.500 million euros, disposals c.400 million euros