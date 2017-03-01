Unilever to start auction of spreads business in the autumn
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
March 1 Crh Plc
* FY pretax profit 1.74 billion eur versus 1.033 billion eur year ago
* FY sales rose 4 percent to 27.1 billion eur
* FY EBITDA up 41 percent to 3.1 billion euros, ahead of November guidance; proforma ebitda up 10 percent
* EBITDA margin 11.5 percent up from 9.4 percent in 2015
* Year-end net debt reduced by 1.3 billion euros to 5.3 billion euros; net debt/EBITDA is 1.7x
* Full year dividend per share increased by 4 percent to 65.0c, covered 2.3 times
* CEO says well positioned to capitalise on ongoing economic recovery and we see continued growth for group in 2017
* Sees continued momentum in US construction, expect our Americas business to advance further in 2017
* Anticipate that most European countries will continue to experience modest impact of early-stage economic recovery
* Continue to develop CRH through acquisitions, having completed eight transactions already this year
* 2017 year-to-date acquisition and investment spend c.500 million euros, disposals c.400 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying (Adds U.S. data, comment on palladium, updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in the year, supported by data showing a strong U.S. jobs market. The losses in gold were limited, however, wi
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of economic growth hit shares in mining and retail sectors while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the dollar and bond yields.