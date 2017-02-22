BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings enters up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
Feb 22 Crh Medical Corp
* Announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Qtrly total revenue $25.8 million versus $13.9 million
* As at december 31, 2016, company had $9.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $3.6 million at end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing