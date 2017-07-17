FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CRH Medical says new billing codes to be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective Jan 1, 2018
July 17, 2017 / 12:58 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-CRH Medical says new billing codes to be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective Jan 1, 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Crh Medical Corp

* Crh medical corp - ‍commented on estimated impact of center for medicare and medicaid services proposed fee schedule for 2018​

* Crh medical - ‍proposed rule changes billing structure for crh's primary billing code for anesthesia provided in conjunction with a lower endoscopy​

* Crh medical corp - expects that new billing codes will be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective january 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

