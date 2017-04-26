April 26 CRH Plc

* A satisfactory start to 2017 with Q1 sales up 4 percent compared with a strong Q1 of 2016

* Group EBITDA for seasonally less significant first half of year is expected to be ahead of last year

* Based on current momentum, further progress in second half of year is anticipated

* In Europe, like-for-like sales growth of 6 percent was supported by stabilising trends in certain key markets

* Our expectation is that challenging market conditions in Philippines will continue in H2