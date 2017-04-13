April 13 Crispr Therapeutics Ag

* Crispr Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences and ERS Genomics announce appeal of CRISPR/CAS9 U.S. patent board decision

* Crispr Therapeutics AG - appeal to U.S. Court of Appeals for federal circuit seeks review and reversal of patent trial

* Crispr Therapeutics AG - appeals board's decision to terminate CRISPR/CAS9 interference

* Crispr Therapeutics AG - companies and their licensors plan to pursue additional patents in U.S. and worldwide covering CRISPR/CAS9 technology