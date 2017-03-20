BRIEF-Main Street says made a new portfolio investment in Meisler Rental Group
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
March 20 Crispr Therapeutics AG:
* Crispr Therapeutics AG- effective March 21, 2017, Marc Becker, senior vice president and CFO will go on a family and medical leave of absence
* Crispr Therapeutics AG- currently plans to provide an update on status of Becker's leave of absence prior to end of q2 - sec filing
* Crispr Therapeutics AG- during Becker's leave of absence Samarth Kulkarni Co's chief business officer will serve as acting principal financial officer Source text (bit.ly/2mNH33R) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams