UPDATE 4-Clovis's ovarian cancer drug set for label expansion, shares soar
May 11 Crispr Therapeutics AG
* Crispr therapeutics reports financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017 and provides business update
* Crispr Therapeutics AG - as of march 31, 2017, Crispr therapeutics had $288.9 million in cash as compared to $315.5 million in cash as of December 31, 2016
* Crispr therapeutics-expects existing cash resources sufficient to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements for at least next 2 years
* Crispr Therapeutics AG qtrly loss per share $0.54
* Crispr Therapeutics AG qtrly collaboration revenue was $2.7 million, compared to $0.5 million
* Crispr Therapeutics AG qtrly research and development expense was $14.8 million, compared to $6.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crispr Therapeutics AG - lead program in hemoglobinopathies remains on track with CTA submission expected late in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rival Tesaro's shares slip 3 pct (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
