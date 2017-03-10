US STOCKS-Wall St dips as Amazon-Whole Foods deal slams retailers
March 10 Crispr Therapeutics AG:
* Crispr Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Crispr Therapeutics -on track to file its clinical trial authorization in Europe by year-end 2017 for lead therapeutic product to treat beta-thalassemia
* Crispr Therapeutics - expects existing cash resources will enable co to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements for at least next 2 years
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Qtrly collaborative revenue $2.3 million versus $247,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Shares of U.S. and European supermarket chains and retailers tumbled on Friday after online retailing giant Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion.