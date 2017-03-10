March 10 Crispr Therapeutics AG:

* Crispr Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Crispr Therapeutics -on track to file its clinical trial authorization in Europe by year-end 2017 for lead therapeutic product to treat beta-thalassemia

* Crispr Therapeutics - expects existing cash resources will enable co to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements for at least next 2 years

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40

* Qtrly collaborative revenue $2.3 million versus $247,000