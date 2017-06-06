PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 6 Crispr Therapeutics Ag:
* Crispr Therapeutics and Masthercell SA sign service agreement for the development and manufacturing of allogeneic cell therapies
* Crispr Therapeutics AG says masthercell will be responsible for development and CGMP manufacturing of CTX101 for use in clinical studies
* CTX101 is an allogeneic car T-cell therapy currently in development by Crispr therapeutics for treatment of CD19 positive malignancies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash