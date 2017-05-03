May 3 Criteo Sa:
* Criteo reports strong results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 28 to 31 percent
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $209 million to $213 million
* Qtrly revenue increased 29% (or 30% at constant currency)
to $517 million.
* Criteo sa qtrly revenue ex-tac, grew 29% (or 30% at
constant currency) to $210 million
* Criteo sa - expect q2 2017 adjusted ebitda to be between
$44 million and $48 million
* Criteo sa - expect fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda margin
as a percentage of revenue ex-tac to increase between 0 basis
points and 50 basis points
* Criteo sa - expect fiscal year 2017 revenue ex-tac growth
to be between 28% and 31% at constant currency
