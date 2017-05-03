May 3 Criteo Sa:

* Criteo reports strong results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 28 to 31 percent

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $209 million to $213 million

* Qtrly revenue increased 29% (or 30% at constant currency) to $517 million.

* Criteo sa qtrly revenue ex-tac, grew 29% (or 30% at constant currency) to $210 million

* Criteo sa - expect q2 2017 adjusted ebitda to be between $44 million and $48 million

* Criteo sa - expect fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda margin as a percentage of revenue ex-tac to increase between 0 basis points and 50 basis points

* Criteo sa - expect fiscal year 2017 revenue ex-tac growth to be between 28% and 31% at constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: