BRIEF-Sotheby's says entered first amendment to loan agreement
* Sotheby's says on June 2, 1334 york, Llc and Sotheby's entered first amendment to loan agreement and guaranty of recourse carveouts - SEC filing
May 30 Crius Energy Trust:
* Crius Energy Trust announces acquisition of U.S. Gas & Electric Inc and C$110 million bought deal offering of subscription receipts
* Crius energy trust - deal for total consideration of U.S.$152.5 million
* Crius Energy Trust- acquisition is expected to be highly accretive to distributable cash per unit
* Crius Energy Trust - deal includes approximately U.S.$20 million in working capital
* Crius Energy Trust - deal for total purchase price of approximately U.S.$172.5 million
* Crius Energy -cash consideration is expected to be funded from net proceeds of offering and a draw in amount of us$20 million on company's credit facility
* Crius Energy - consideration payable or deliverable to selling stockholders of usge in connection with acquisition consists $95 million in cash
* Crius Energy-consideration payable to selling stockholders of U.S.GE in connection with deal also consists of $47.5 million in promissory notes, 3.8 million trust units
* Jernigan Capital Inc announces commencement of public offering of common stock
* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 1,354,418 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS