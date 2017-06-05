June 5 Crius Energy Trust:

* Crius energy trust announces filing of preliminary short form prospectus in connection with "bought deal" offering of subscription receipts

* Filed preliminary short form prospectus to qualify distribution of 11.2 million subscription receipts of trust​

* Receipts being at price of C$9.80 per subscription receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of C$110 million