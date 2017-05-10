May 10 Crocs Inc

* Crocs Inc. reports first quarter 2017 revenues and gross margin exceeding guidance; introduces second quarter 2017 guidance and updates full year outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $305 million to $315 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crocs Inc - qtrly revenues $267.9 million. Down 4.4% on a constant currency basis

* Crocs Inc - qtrly expects gross margin for q2 to be approximately 150 basis points higher than q2 of 2016

* Crocs Inc - expects 2017 revenues to be down low single digits compared to 2016

* Crocs Inc - continues to expect gross margin for 2017 to be approximately 50%

* FY2017 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $322.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crocs Inc - expects gross margin for Q2 to be approximately 150 basis points higher than Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: