UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Crocs Inc:
* Qtrly revenues were in line with guidance at $187.4 million compared to $208.7 million for same period last year
* Crocs Inc - company expects 2017 revenue to be relatively flat compared to prior year
* Crocs Inc - company expects gross margin for 2017 to be approximately 50%.
* Crocs Inc - company expects 2017 revenue to be relatively flat compared to prior year
* Crocs Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and introduces first quarter and full year 2017 guidance; announces CEO and other executive leadership transitions and SG&A reduction plan
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.60
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $255 million to $265 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crocs Inc - company expects gross margin for quarter to be approximately 200 basis points higher than Q1 2016
* Crocs Inc - we anticipate closing approximately 160 retail stores by end of 2018
* FY 2017 revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $277.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources