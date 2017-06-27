BRIEF-Cabin has secured $3.3 million in seed financing
Cabin says has secured $3.3 million in seed financing
June 27 Croesus Retail Asset Management Pte. Ltd.
Croesus Retail Asset Management Pte. Ltd. requests for trading halt
June 28 A New York Supreme Court Justice sided with J. Crew Group Inc in a dispute with some of its senior lenders, allowing the U.S. preppy retailer to move forward with a restructuring deal to cut its $2.1 billion debt pile.
June 28 American International Group Inc shareholders on Wednesday approved the company's 2016 compensation for executives, including the insurance giant's former chief executive, Peter Hancock.