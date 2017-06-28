BRIEF-Axis Bank says had exposure on 8 accounts that RBI advised to start insolvency resolution process
* Says bank had exposure on 8 accounts that reserve bank of india advised to initiate insolvency resolution process
June 28 Croesus Retail Trust:
* Croesus Retail Asset Management and Cyrus Bidco Pte entered into an implementation agreement
* Proposed acquisition by Cyrus Bidco Pte. Ltd. of all issued units in Croesus Retail Trust by way of a trust scheme
* Scheme consideration is S$1.17 in cash for each unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 29 Global coordination is important as the world economy undergoes changes, including the latest increase in U.S. interest rates earlier this month, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said ahead of a G20 summit of leaders in July.
WELLINGTON, June 29 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday that insurers' compliance with disclosure rules fell well short of minimum requirements and needed to improve urgently.