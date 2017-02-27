UPDATE 3-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
Feb 27 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes
* Crombie REIT - additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 3.962 percent series B notes (senior unsecured) maturing June. 1, 2021
* Crombie REIT-additional notes were sold at price of $1,018.84 per $1,000.00 principal amount plus accrued interest
* Crombie REIT - proceeds of the offering will be used primarily to repay bank indebtedness and maturing mortgages in short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.