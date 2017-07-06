July 6 Cross Country Healthcare Inc:
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a
second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
* Cross country Healthcare-in connection with acquisition of
advantage, on July 1, under credit agreement, entered into
incremental term loan agreement
* Cross Country Healthcare - incremental term loan agreement
provided co with incremental term loan of $40.0 million to pay
for part of advantage acquisition
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc - maturity date for
incremental term loan is June 22, 2021
Source text: (bit.ly/2tkbbJS)
