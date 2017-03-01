March 1 Cross Country Healthcare Inc
* Cross Country Healthcare announces fourth quarter and full
year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 revenue $222.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $211 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.24
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc - sees q1 revenue $209
million - $214 million
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc - sees q1 adjusted eps $0.00
- $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $211.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cross country healthcare inc - expect to grow revenue in
nurse and allied segment at double digits in 2017
